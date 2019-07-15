UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko To Hold Talks July 18, Attend Russia-Belarus Regions Forum - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks on July 17-18 and attend a plenary session of the 6th Forum of Regions, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

"A working visit by President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Russian Federation will take place on July 17-18," the statement said.

It said Putin and Lukashenko would visit the Valaam Monastery. In addition, on July 18 in St. Petersburg, the heads of state will hold talks and take part in a plenary session of the sixth Forum of Regions of Russia and Belarus.

