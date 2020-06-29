Putin, Lukashenko to Hold Talks on Tuesday - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold talks on Tuesday, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik Monday.

"We can confirm [this]," Peskov said, when asked if the two leaders would meet Tuesday.