Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in First 10 Days of September - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia in the first 10 days of September for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have already said that contacts with the Belarusian president are planned for the first decade of September, he plans to pay a working visit," Peskov told reporters.