MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"On February 22, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, the president of the Republic of Belarus, who will be paying a working visit to Russia, will hold negotiations in Sochi.

They plan to discuss key issues related to the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and alliance," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents will concentrate on major bilateral projects in trade, the economy and cultural sphere, and further integration within the Union State, the Kremlin continued.