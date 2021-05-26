Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on Friday - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will meet on Friday in the Russian resort city of Sochi and have no plans to make any statements following the negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are preparing for this working visit.

The two presidents plan to continue their conversation during a working dinner," Peskov told reporters, confirming that the negotiations will be held in Sochi on Friday.

Putin and Lukashenko have no plans to make any statements for the media, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Peskov is not ruling out that Lukashenko could brief the Russian leader on the current state of the Belarusian economy.