Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on May 23 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi on May 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yes, I can confirm, indeed, a meeting between Putin and Lukashenko is scheduled to take place in Sochi on Monday," Peskov told reporters.