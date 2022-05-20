UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko To Meet In Sochi On May 23 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on May 23 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi on May 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yes, I can confirm, indeed, a meeting between Putin and Lukashenko is scheduled to take place in Sochi on Monday," Peskov told reporters.

