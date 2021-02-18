Putin, Lukashenko to Meet on February 22 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will meet on February 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Belarusian leader said he had reached agreement with Putin to meet shortly after February 20.

"The meeting will be held next week indeed, it will be held on February 22.

The two presidents will hold a meeting, we expect negotiations to be quite lengthy. The agenda is absolutely clear: bilateral relations. [Lukashenko] obviously has a lot of things to discuss with the Russian president, as the All-Belarusian People's Assembly has just finished its session," Peskov told reporters.

The negotiations will focus on all the aspects of the bilateral relations, and the presidents also plan to exchange views on the international problematic, the Kremlin spokesman continued.