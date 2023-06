MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting on June 9 in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This (the meeting), in fact, will be tomorrow, we will inform you of the details," Peskov told reporters, adding that the meeting will take place in Russia.