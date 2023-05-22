Putin, Lukashenko to Meet on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting in Moscow on May 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that he will meet with Putin in Moscow on May 24 to discuss settlement of unresolved bilateral issues.

"Yes, I can confirm ... we expect that Lukashenko will be in Moscow and the presidents will have the opportunity to communicate," Peskov told reporters.