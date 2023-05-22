UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko To Meet On Wednesday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Meet on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting in Moscow on May 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that he will meet with Putin in Moscow on May 24 to discuss settlement of unresolved bilateral issues.

"Yes, I can confirm ... we expect that Lukashenko will be in Moscow and the presidents will have the opportunity to communicate," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

13 minutes ago
 25 government communication experts participate in ..

25 government communication experts participate in integrated training programme ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

28 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

28 minutes ago
 Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

59 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.