Putin, Lukashenko to Take Part in Forum of Russian, Belarusian Regions July 1 - Kremlin

"On July 1, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, jointly with Alexander Lukashenko, the president of the Republic of Belarus, will take part in the plenary session of the eighth Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions (in the format of a videoconference)," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plenary session will center around bilateral scientific and technical cooperation in the era of digitization.