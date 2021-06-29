UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko To Take Part In Forum Of Russian, Belarusian Regions July 1 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Take Part in Forum of Russian, Belarusian Regions July 1 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the plenary session of the eighth Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions on July 1 via video, the Kremlin said.

"On July 1, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, jointly with Alexander Lukashenko, the president of the Republic of Belarus, will take part in the plenary session of the eighth Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions (in the format of a videoconference)," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plenary session will center around bilateral scientific and technical cooperation in the era of digitization.

More Stories From World

