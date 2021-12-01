UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko To Visit Crimea Together At Right Moment - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:06 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Visit Crimea Together at Right Moment - Kremlin

The Kremlin has no doubts that at the right moment, the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will visit Crimea together, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Kremlin has no doubts that at the right moment, the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will visit Crimea together, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that now in Crimea it is not the best time for such trips. The weather is out of the ordinary, and various climate anomalies are felt. But I have no doubt that at the right moment the two presidents will agree and come to Crimea," Peskov said.

At the same time, he clarified that a specific city is not being considered for the trip.

Peskov also added that the Kremlin considers very important the statement of Lukashenko that Crimea is part of Russian territory.

"Of course, a very important statement was made yesterday by President Lukashenko that, in the perception of the Belarusian side, Crimea is de facto and de jure Russian," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko told Ria Novosti that Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum. He also announced his intention to visit Crimea, noting that there is an agreement with Putin. Lukashenko stressed that his trip will mark the recognition of the peninsula as part of Russia.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Same Belarus Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Power sector circular debt jumps to Rs2.5 trillion ..

Power sector circular debt jumps to Rs2.5 trillion: Mian Zahid Hussain

31 seconds ago
 Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks Under Preparation, Likel ..

Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks Under Preparation, Likely to Be Held on Friday - Kreml ..

8 minutes ago
 UK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections ..

UK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections, Deaths by 2030

8 minutes ago
 Russia, Vietnam to Sign Economic Agreements - Puti ..

Russia, Vietnam to Sign Economic Agreements - Putin

8 minutes ago
 If Erdogan Influences Kiev Towards Conflict Resolu ..

If Erdogan Influences Kiev Towards Conflict Resolution it Can Be Welcomed - Krem ..

8 minutes ago
 Three Russian Planes With 214 People Aboard Depart ..

Three Russian Planes With 214 People Aboard Depart From Afghanistan - Defense Mi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.