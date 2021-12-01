Putin, Lukashenko to Visit Crimea Together at Right Moment - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin has no doubts that at the right moment, the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will visit Crimea together, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Kremlin has no doubts that at the right moment, the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will visit Crimea together, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that now in Crimea it is not the best time for such trips. The weather is out of the ordinary, and various climate anomalies are felt. But I have no doubt that at the right moment the two presidents will agree and come to Crimea," Peskov said.

At the same time, he clarified that a specific city is not being considered for the trip.

Peskov also added that the Kremlin considers very important the statement of Lukashenko that Crimea is part of Russian territory.

"Of course, a very important statement was made yesterday by President Lukashenko that, in the perception of the Belarusian side, Crimea is de facto and de jure Russian," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko told Ria Novosti that Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum. He also announced his intention to visit Crimea, noting that there is an agreement with Putin. Lukashenko stressed that his trip will mark the recognition of the peninsula as part of Russia.