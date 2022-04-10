Putin, Lukashenko to Visit Vostochny Cosmodrome on April 12 - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will visit Vostochny cosmodrome on April 12, where they will hold talks and give a joint press-conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Yes, they will (visit the cosmodrome). And they will hold a bilateral meeting," Peskov said.

He added that the presidents will give a joint press-conference after the talks.