Putin, Lukashenko Will Have Opportunity to Discuss Military Issues at Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will have an opportunity to discuss military issues at talks later on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, there will be an opportunity to conduct an audit, compare notes on allied programs, integration and topical issues of the trade and economic agenda. At the same time, of course, (there will be an opportunity) to talk about military aspects, given the turbulent environment, and exchange views on topical international issues," Peskov told reporters," Peskov told reporters.

The fact that Putin was not to Minsk for several years did not lead to a pause in relations between Russia and Belarus, the official said, adding that now there is an opportunity to come to Minsk.

Additionally, the leaders will touch upon gas issues, given the criticism by the Belarusian president, who said that the creation of a single gas market is being delayed.