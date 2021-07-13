UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Worked Out Steps In Customs, Energy, Taxes - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, had a detailed conversation and worked out steps in the areas of customs, energy, taxes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

"The talks between President Putin and President Lukashenko, which took place in St. Petersburg, have concluded. The presidents had a very detailed and lengthy conversation. They summed up the results of the discussion that had previously taken place within the framework of a high-level commission with the participation of Russian and Belarusian representatives, as well as heads of government.

They worked out steps in areas such as customs, tax regulation, energy," Peskov said.

Putin and Lukashenko decided that the gas price for Minsk in 2022 will not be indexed and will remain at the 2021 level, the spokesman said.

They also agreed on the amount of credit support in connection with the tax maneuver in Russia, he added.

The parties also touched upon issues of the international and regional agenda, Peskov said.

