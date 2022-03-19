UrduPoint.com

Putin, Luxembourg Prime Minister Discuss Progress Of Russia-Ukraine Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Putin, Luxembourg Prime Minister Discuss Progress of Russia-Ukraine Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Saturday, outlined the assessments of the course of Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

"Xavier Bettel informed (Putin) about the contacts with the leaders of Ukraine and a number of other countries.

Vladimir Putin outlined his fundamental assessments of the course of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives," Putin's office said.

Putin noted the unacceptable activities of the United States regarding military-biological research in Ukraine, which he said poses a threat both for Russia and for Europe.

According to the press release, Putin also drew Bettel's attention to the ongoing missile attacks by the Ukrainian troops on Donetsk and other cities of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, leading to numerous civilian casualties.

