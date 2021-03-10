Putin, Luxembourg Prime Minister Discussed Russia-EU Ties, Sputnik V Deliveries - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel held on Wednesday phone talks on Russian-EU relations and potential deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin said.

"A special focus was made on establishing cooperation in fighting against the spreading of the coronavirus infection, including possible prospects of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine deliveries to Luxembourg," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, the officials also touched upon key topics on the bilateral agenda, and confirmed commitment to strengthen political, trade, economical and humanitarian ties.

Putin and Bettel also praised the friendly and constructive cooperation between Russia and Luxembourg in the context of the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"They also discussed the current situation in the Russian-EU dialogue," the statement read on.