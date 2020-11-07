UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Advocate For Boosting Efforts To Normalize Situation In Libya - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, said during phone talks that efforts aimed at normalizing the situation in conflict-hit Libya at the earliest possible should be boosted, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, said during phone talks that efforts aimed at normalizing the situation in conflict-hit Libya at the earliest possible should be boosted, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"[The sides] also noted the similarity of the positions and assessments of Russia and France on the situation in Libya. Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron advocated for stepping up efforts to speed up the normalization of the situation in the country," the Kremlin said.

