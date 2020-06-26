Putin, Macron Agree on Dialogue About New European Security System

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, agreed on areas for dialogue between relevant agencies about the formation of a new European security system, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin's conversation with Macron was held in a video conference format.

"In development of the agreements reached at the negotiations in Bregancon in August 2019, the exchange of views continued on the formation of a new European security architecture in order to strengthen cooperation and ensure more stability on the continent. A list of main directions of the Russian-French dialogue on these and other topics via relevant agencies was agreed," the Kremlin said.