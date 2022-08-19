- Home
Putin, Macron Agree To Continue Contacts - Kremlin
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to continue contacts, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"The presidents of Russia and France agreed to continue contacts on the issues raised and other issues," the statement says.
