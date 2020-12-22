Putin, Macron Agree to Continue Work Within Normandy Format on Donbas Settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed, during a phone conversation, to continue work on Donbas settlement within the "Normandy format," the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed, during a phone conversation, to continue work on Donbas settlement within the "Normandy format," the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side again emphasized the need for Ukraine to fulfill its obligations on the political aspects of the settlement, including the legal registration of the special status of Donbas and the consolidation of the 'Steinmeier formula' in the national legislation," the statement says.

Putin and Macron expressed interest in stepping up efforts to implement key provisions of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said.

"During the exchange of views on the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict, an interest was expressed in stepping up efforts to implement the key provisions of the 2015 Minsk agreements, as well as the decisions adopted at the Normandy Summit on December 9, 2019, in Paris," it said.