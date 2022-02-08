UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Agreed To Discuss Movement Of Russian Troops - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Putin, Macron Agreed to Discuss Movement of Russian Troops - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron moved Russia toward de-escalating the crisis on the Ukrainian border as the two leaders reached agreement to discuss the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus after the completion of joint drills, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed French officials.

According to the officials, as cited in the report, Putin and Macron reached an agreement not to undertake any new military initiatives and adhere to a broad dialogue on the movement of Russian troops.

The French officials said that the agreement would also include the pullout of Russian forces from Belarus after the conclusion of the joint Union Courage-2022 drills, scheduled to run until February 20 and aimed at training holding off external aggression and protection against terrorism.

Putin and Macron also agreed to further meetings and an accord on a "structured dialogue on collective security," the French officials were quoted as saying in the report. Neither of the presidents mentioned discussing such an agreement during a press conference after their talks on Monday.

In recent months, the West and Kiev have accused Moscow of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border as part of the preparation for an "invasion." Russia has rejected these accusations, stating that it is not threatening anyone and pointing instead to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

