Putin, Macron Call on Parties to Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict to Cease Hostilities - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have called on parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to fully cease hostilities and de-escalate tensions as soon as possible, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

