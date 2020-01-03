UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Commend Kiev-Donbas Detainee Exchange, Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit Deal

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have given a positive assessment to the recent exchange of detainees between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics, as well as to Moscow and Kiev reaching an agreement on Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian territory, the Kremlin said on Friday

"[During phone talks,] they gave evaluated positively the exchange of detainees that took place on December 29, 2019 between Kiev and Donbas, as well as the signing of a package deal on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine's territory," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also reviewed main aspects of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, stressing the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements and the decisions of the Paris summit of Normandy Four on December 9.

