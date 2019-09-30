UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Communicate Briefly After Chirac's Funeral Ceremony In France - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:07 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has communicated briefly with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, upon leaving the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris, where the funeral ceremony of former French President Jacques Chirac was held, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has communicated briefly with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, upon leaving the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris, where the funeral ceremony of former French President Jacques Chirac was held, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday,

Chirac passed away on September 26 at age 86, surrounded by his family.

He served as president of France from 1995 to 2007.

"Briefly, absolutely briefly. He has literally exchanged a couple of words with Macron upon leaving the church. Obviously, the French have expressed gratitude over the fact that Putin was with them on this mournful day, that he has found time to come to Paris," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian president had already left for Moscow.

