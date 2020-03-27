(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed cooperation, not Russia's assistance to France amid the coronavirus pandemic, in their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed cooperation, not Russia's assistance to France amid the coronavirus pandemic, in their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, they discussed cooperation," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin and Macron discussed Russia's assistance to France for fighting the coronavirus.