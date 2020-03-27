UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Did Not Discuss Russia's Help To France Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Putin, Macron Did Not Discuss Russia's Help to France Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed cooperation, not Russia's assistance to France amid the coronavirus pandemic, in their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed cooperation, not Russia's assistance to France amid the coronavirus pandemic, in their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, they discussed cooperation," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin and Macron discussed Russia's assistance to France for fighting the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Russia France Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB moves another reference against former Premier ..

14 minutes ago

HSATI demands anti-bacterial fumigation in SITE Hy ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SI ..

2 minutes ago

Xinjiang sends more medical supplies to Pakistan v ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) gets member fr ..

2 minutes ago

Wrestler Inam Butt asks fans to use lockdown perio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.