Putin, Macron Did Not Discuss Specific Persons Among Jailed Russians, Ukrainians - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, did not discuss on Monday any specific persons among Russians jailed in Ukraine and Ukrainians jailed in Russia, although they touched upon the possible Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Putin and Macron held talks on Monday in France ahead of the G7 summit, which the country will host from August 24-26.

"They have not discussed any persons. They have held a detailed exchange of opinions on settling the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine.

They have discussed the Russian-Ukrainian relations in detail, including the prisoner swap," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the presidents had touched upon RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, held in Ukrainian custody for over a year on treason charges, and Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia for plotting terrorist attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in July that Kiev was ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov.