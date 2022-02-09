UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Did Not Yet Talk After French Leader's Trip To Kiev - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Putin, Macron Did Not Yet Talk After French Leader's Trip to Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, did not yet hold a phone conversation after the latter's visit to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, they haven't talked yet.

Although you know that while still in Moscow, presidents Putin and Macron agreed that after Macron talked with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz, and other colleagues, they would then call each other and exchange views," Peskov said.

Commenting on Macron-Zelenskyy talks, the spokesman said that there were both positive and less positive signals.

