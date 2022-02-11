UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Did Not Yet Talk Again After Latter's Visit To Kiev - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, did not yet hold a phone conversation following the latter's visit to Kiev and his negotiations with Ukraine and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, did not yet hold a phone conversation following the latter's visit to Kiev and his negotiations with Ukraine and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"While we do not have information, they have not talked yet. Putin and Macron have not yet spoken, and we don't know for sure," Peskov told reporters.

