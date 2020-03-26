Putin, Macron Discuss Anti-Coronavirus Measures in Phone Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron informed each other in phone talks on Thursday about measures introduced in the Russia and France to counteract the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin's press service reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron informed each other in phone talks on Thursday about measures introduced in the Russia and France to counteract the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin's press service reported.

"Shortly before the G20 emergency summit in a video conference format, the leader exchanged views on the situation around the coronavirus pandemic. Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron informed each other about measures introduced in Russia and France to counteract the spread of this infection and minimize its negative socio-economic consequences," the press service said in a statement.

"The leaders also discussed possible cooperation in the the framework of the UN Security Council in the context of a joint fight against the deadly virus," the statement said.

According to the statement, Putin and Macron agreed to further coordinate the return of citizens of the two countries to their homeland, as well as to facilitate the transportation of medical supplies and equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.