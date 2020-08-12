Putin, Macron Discuss Belarus - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:11 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Belarus, the Kremlin said Wednesday
"The [conversation] concerned Belarus, among other things," the Kremlin said.
After a recent presidential election, Belarus saw a series of protests.