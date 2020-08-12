Putin, Macron Discuss Belarus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Belarus, the Kremlin said Wednesday

"The [conversation] concerned Belarus, among other things," the Kremlin said.

After a recent presidential election, Belarus saw a series of protests.