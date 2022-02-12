UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Claims Of Russia's Plans To Attack Ukraine - Kremlin

February 12, 2022

Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed speculative reports alleging that Russia has plans to attack Ukraine, the Kremlin said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed speculative reports alleging that Russia has plans to attack Ukraine, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have also discussed the situation with provocative speculations about Russia's alleged plans to 'invade' Ukraine, which have been accompanied by massive delivery of advanced arms to that country (Ukraine) as a pretext is being created for potential aggression on part of Ukrainian forces in Donbas," the Kremlin said in a statement.

