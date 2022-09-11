Putin, Macron Discuss Food Security, Grain Shipments to Developing Countries - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed food security and reaffirmed that the grain exported from the Black Sea ports should be directed to developing countries, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"During the discussion of the problems of global food security, it was reaffirmed that the grain exported from the Black Sea ports should be directed primarily to satisfy the needs of developing countries," the press service said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also stressed that the European Commission should not impede the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to Africa, the middle East and Latin America.

Both leaders agreed to continue the dialogue on the issue at different levels, the Kremlin added.