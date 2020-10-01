Putin, Macron Discuss Interaction on Nagorno-Karabakh in OSCE Minsk Group Format - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed by phone specific parameters for further interaction on the situation in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, primarily in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group mediating the conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The sides noted that there was no alternative to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis by political and diplomatic methods. In this context, specific parameters of further interaction were considered, primarily in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group," the Kremlin said.