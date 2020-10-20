UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Discuss Karabakh Conflict - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The developments in the conflict area at Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed in detail.

Vladimir Putin spoke of the steps being taken to prevent further escalation of the combat activities and swift resumption of the talks in order to have a diplomatic and political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders stressed that they were ready to continue coordinating closely within the OSCE Minsk Group, which is focused on the Karabakh issue, and within the UN Security Council.

In addition, Putin offered Macron his condolences on the recent killing of a French teacher. The two presidents confirmed their interest in boosting cooperation on anti-terrorism.

