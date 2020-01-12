Putin, Macron Discuss Libya in Phone Call, Emphasize Importance of Ceasefire - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, talked over the phone on Sunday and discussed the situation in Libya and the importance for the warring sides to comply with a ceasefire, the Kremlin said in the press release, adding that the presidents also addressed the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

The ceasefire between the eastern-based Libyan National Army and the rival western-based UN-backed Government of National Accord, brokered by Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at their meeting on Wednesday, January 8, began earlier on Sunday.

"Libyan issues were examined in detail. In the framework of the Russian-Turkish agreements reached on January 8 in Istanbul, the importance of adhering by both sides of the conflict to the ceasefire declared since January 12 was acknowledged," the Kremlin said.

Moreover, Putin and Macron discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the current situation in Syria.

"The topics of the intra-Ukrainian conflict and the state of affairs in Syria were also addressed," the press service said.