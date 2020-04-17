UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Discuss Possibility To Organize Talks Of UNSC Big 5 Leaders - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:29 PM

Putin, Macron Discuss Possibility to Organize Talks of UNSC Big 5 Leaders - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed, in a phone call, the possibility to organize a working meeting of the heads of the United Nations Security Council permanent member states in the format of a video conference, the Kremlin said on Friday

"They have discussed the possibility to organize a working meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council member states in the format of a video conference," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"They have discussed the possibility to organize a working meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council member states in the format of a video conference," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Macron have also briefed each other on the COVID-19 response measures implemented in their countries,

"Emmanuel Macron has expressed his gratitude for assistance on French citizens' return home and ensuring conditions for delivering medications and medical equipment to France through the Russian territory," the Kremlin added.

Putin and Macron have also touched upon the Donbas conflict settlement and have confirmed commitment to develop bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said.

