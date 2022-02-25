UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Russian Military Operation - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"During a phone conversation requested by the French side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had a serious and frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin added that Putin gave "comprehensive explanations of the reasons and circumstances for the decision to conduct a special military operation" in Ukraine.

The sides agreed to stay in touch.

