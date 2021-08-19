Putin, Macron Discuss Situation Around Iranian Nuclear Program, Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and joint work on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The situation around the Iranian nuclear program was touched upon.

The leaders spoke in favor of continuing negotiations on the resumption of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is a significant factor in the matter of nuclear non-proliferation. At the request of Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin briefed him about the progress in the implementation of trilateral statements on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021," the statement says.