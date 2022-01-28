UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation Around JCPOA - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"The state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was considered. The proximity of the positions of Russia and France, which actively advocate the continuation of international efforts to preserve and implement the JCPOA, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which approved it, was noted," the Kremlin said.

More Stories From World

