Putin, Macron Discuss Situation In Afghanistan After Taliban Came To Power - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. Both sides noted the importance of ensuring the security of the civilian population and solving urgent humanitarian problems. They expressed readiness to promote the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan by joint efforts, including within the framework of the UN Security Council and the G20," the statement says.

