Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Belarus in a phone call, Moscow reiterated its position on the inadmissibility of attempts to interfere in the country's internal affairs, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The situation after the presidential elections in Belarus was also touched upon. The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position on the inadmissibility of any attempts to meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and put external pressure on the legitimate authorities," the statement said.

The sides also agreed on further contacts.