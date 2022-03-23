Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation in Ukraine and ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"A thorough exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine, including on the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, continued," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the phone conversation was held at the initiative of the French side.