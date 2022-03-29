UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Taking Into Account Istanbul Talks - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Taking Into Account Istanbul Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine, taking into account the round of talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine that ended in Istanbul, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine, taking into account the round of talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine that ended in Istanbul, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The exchange of views on topical aspects of the development of the situation around Ukraine continued, including taking into account the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives that ended today in Istanbul," the statement says.

Putin briefed Macron on measures to provide humanitarian assistance and evacuate civilians, including from Mariupol, the Kremlin said.

Putin stressed that in order to resolve the difficult situation in Mariupol, nationalist militants must lay down their arms.

"The issues related to the decision to switch to payment in Russian rubles for natural gas supplies from Russia, in particular to the EU countries, were also touched upon," the statement says.

The leaders agreed to continue further contacts.

