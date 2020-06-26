Putin, Macron Discuss Strategic Stability, Agree to Intensify Joint Work in 2+2 Format

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed strategic stability and agreed to intensify work on this issue in 2+2 format with the participation of foreign and defense ministers, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Putin's conversation with Macron was held in a video conference format.

"Various aspects of the situation in the field of strategic stability were analyzed. The importance of maintaining existing arms control mechanisms and strengthening predictability and confidence in the military sphere was emphasized. It was agreed to intensify joint work on this dossier in 2+2 format with the participation of foreign and defense ministers," the statement says.