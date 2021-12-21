UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Strengthening Stability, Security On European Continent - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:20 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, the parties discussed issues of strengthening stability and security on the European continent, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, the parties discussed issues of strengthening stability and security on the European continent, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"In line with the regular Russian-French contacts at the highest level, a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron took place. The discussion of issues of strengthening stability and security on the European continent was continued," the statement says.

