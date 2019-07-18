UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Discuss Syrian Conflict, Ukrainian Crisis, Iranian Deal Over Phone - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation to discuss the conflict in Syria, the crisis in Ukraine as well as the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, the Kremlin said on Thursday

"The sides discussed the situation after the United States' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Both leaders stressed that the JCPOA is an important factor in ensuring security in the middle East and maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime," the statement said.

The leaders also stressed "the fundamental importance of achieving political settlement" in Syria and "overcoming consequences" of the conflict, according to the Kremlin.

Also, Putin and Macron touched upon the situation in eastern Ukraine.

"The sides confirmed their readiness to activate efforts to settle the conflict, including through Normandy Four format," the Kremlin added.

