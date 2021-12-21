UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Kiev's Reluctance To Implement Minsk-2 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict and Kiev's unwillingness to fulfill the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

"They also discussed the problematic situation in the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict caused by Kiev's unwillingness to fulfill the Minsk agreements. The Russian president stressed that the possibility of holding a new summit in the Normandy format depends on the specific steps of the Kiev authorities to implement the Minsk Package of Measures," the statement says.

