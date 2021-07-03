UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Libya, Karabakh - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:58 AM

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Libya, Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed Ukraine, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed Ukraine, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

The presidents called for stepping up the negotiation process in order to consistently implement the Minsk agreements when discussing the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"The president of Russia pointed to the destructive actions of Kiev, which leads to the efforts, including in the Normandy format, being sabotaged. The need was emphasized for the Ukrainian authorities to fully fulfill their earlier obligations, first of all, to establish a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and legalize the special status of Donbas," the Kremlin said.

Putin also informed Macron about the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

"The topic of the Libyan settlement was discussed. Both sides emphasized the disposition to further promote the political process with the participation of all key Libyan forces," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Libya January November 2020 All

Recent Stories

Prime Minister not attended national security meet ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Ready for Normal Dialogue With E ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's rice exports to surge to record level a ..

2 minutes ago

Police to continue serving masses with same pace; ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic development, peace interlinked ..

6 minutes ago

UK Decries Toppling of Queen Statues in Canada Ami ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.