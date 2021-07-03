Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Libya, Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed Ukraine, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed Ukraine, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

The presidents called for stepping up the negotiation process in order to consistently implement the Minsk agreements when discussing the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"The president of Russia pointed to the destructive actions of Kiev, which leads to the efforts, including in the Normandy format, being sabotaged. The need was emphasized for the Ukrainian authorities to fully fulfill their earlier obligations, first of all, to establish a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and legalize the special status of Donbas," the Kremlin said.

Putin also informed Macron about the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

"The topic of the Libyan settlement was discussed. Both sides emphasized the disposition to further promote the political process with the participation of all key Libyan forces," the Kremlin added.