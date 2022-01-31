Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed the situation around Ukraine and Russian proposals on security guarantees during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine and issues related to the provision of long-term, legally-binding security guarantees to Russia continued. Vladimir Putin once again outlined in detail the fundamental approach to these issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also agreed to promptly evaluate the possibility of holding a face-to-face meeting, the Kremlin added.