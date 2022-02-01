UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian Proposals On Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed the situation around Ukraine and Russian proposals on security guarantees during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine and issues related to the provision of long-term, legally-binding security guarantees to Russia continued. Vladimir Putin once again outlined in detail the fundamental approach to these issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also agreed to promptly evaluate the possibility of holding a face-to-face meeting, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Ch ..

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital ..

1 hour ago
 Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukr ..

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can ..

Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can"

1 hour ago
 Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, ..

Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, Pose No Threat - Envoy to UN

1 hour ago
 FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target b ..

FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target by Rs 262 bln

1 hour ago
 Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russ ..

Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russian Troops at Ukrainian Border

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>